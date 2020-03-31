coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: NYC food banks struggle to stay stocked amid COVID-19 crisis

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In tough times, many people turn to food banks to help feed their families. But in very rough times, even food banks have trouble staying stocked.

The coronavirus pandemic comes at a time when they're more needed then ever, as the rush on grocery stores at the outset of the outbreak was like nothing most of us have ever seen.

Lines wrapped around the block and shelves were emptied of necessities.

But not every New Yorker has the luxury of buying at will and stocking up on weeks worth of supplies, and millions in the city depend on local food pantries.

"32% of pantries in New York City have shut down," Met Council CEO David Greenfield said. "Within 10 days, most food pantries will shut down. They simply cannot afford to keep up."

The Met Council overseas a network of more than 180 full and part-time food pantries, and Greenfield says the rising cost of food and rising unemployment are big factors in the growing need for help.

Leslie Gordon, the head of Food Bank for New York City, the leading hunger relief non-profit in the five boroughs, says its partners are reporting a 50% increase in the number of people showing up for assistance.

And in those places where pantries have disappeared, they're picking up the slack.

But the non-profits can't do it alone. On Tuesday, a group of faith leaders from across the city appealed to the state for $25 million in emergency funds to help.

Council Speaker Corey Johnson made a similar appeal to the city last week.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Frequently Asked Questions

Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York

Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates

How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknew york citycoronavirus new york citycoronaviruscoronavirus new yorkfood bankcovid 19 pandemicgrocery storecovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthcharityfoodhungershoppingcommunitynyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
New wireless device detects COVID-19 symptoms
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
How Brooklyn kindergarten teacher is making learning special for her students
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
LI nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News