New NYPD emergency gun rule could mean more concealed weapons around New York State

NEW YORK (WABC) -- More people could soon be carrying concealed weapons around New York City thanks to a new emergency rule from the NYPD.

The department is giving people previously rejected for special licenses 60-days to reapply for free.

The rule is a direct result of the recent Supreme Court decision that overturned state gun restrictions.

Before the ruling, people could be denied licenses for a lack of proper cause.

ALSO READ | 24-year-old former basketball star gunned down on crowded Queens street

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.