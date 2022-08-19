New NYPD emergency gun rule could mean more concealed weapons around New York State

NEW YORK (WABC) -- More people could soon be carrying concealed weapons around New York City thanks to a new emergency rule from the NYPD.
The department is giving people previously rejected for special licenses 60-days to reapply for free.
The rule is a direct result of the recent Supreme Court decision that overturned state gun restrictions.
Before the ruling, people could be denied licenses for a lack of proper cause.
