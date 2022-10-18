Village Halloween Parade to be led by all women for 1st time in history

The Brass Queens, an 8-piece brass band from Brooklyn will lead this year's Village Halloween Parade.

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The Village Halloween Parade returns to New York City and this time the lineup will be a historical moment.

For the first time in 49 years, the parade will be led by all women.

The Brass Queens, an 8-piece brass band from Brooklyn will march ahead of the ghoulish floats and mischief makers.

This year's grand marshall float will be taken over by the Brooklyn United Marching Band.

The Village Halloween Parade started as a humble neighborhood affair in 1973 and quickly grew to attract thousands of costumed revelers.

Anyone can walk in the parade so long as they come in costume and get to the lineup on Canal and 6th Avenue before 7:00 p.m. on Halloween Day.

The Halloween Parade's generous spirit has nurtured generations of people to feel inspired to reach into their imaginations and inhabit them with a sense of freedom and spontaneity; to play, thus renew their relationship to the environment," said Artistic and Producing Parade Director Jeanne Fleming. "This is our parade, New York. Let's dance together as one and keep this great tradition alive for years to come."

Freedom is the theme for the parade this year and parade organizers hope to give New Yorkers a space to express themselves without fear of judgment.

"This year's theme, Freedom, was inspired not by the people of New York, but by their need to experience a place where fun is the main objective; to feel joy and the freedom of being who you are," Fleming said. "Throughout history, when our country faced times of hardship, people flocked to the parade because extended the freedom to forget about whatever was going wrong and enjoy what was right in front of them, each other."

The parade is free for all to view or join, but those wanting a special VIP experience can purchase tickets for exclusive access and experiences.

True Halloween fans can even pay to be on a float this year.

The parade steps off at 7:00 p.m. at Canal Street and 6th Avenue and will travel north to 15th Street.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip