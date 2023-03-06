3 people wanted for anti-Asian attack in Queens

Two men and a woman are wanted for an anti-Asian attack in Flushing.

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating an attack on two people of Asian descent in Queens.

Detectives say a woman shouted a slur at a 24-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman on Junction Boulevard in Flushing.

Then, three people got out of a white SUV on Junction Boulevard and punched and kicked the victims in the head.

The victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.