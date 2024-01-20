Mother, two children injured in Hell's Kitchen hit and run

HELLS KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a mother and her two children were injured in a hit-and-run in Manhattan.

Officers responded to West 42nd Street and 9th Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. Friday and encountered three victims who had been struck by a fleeing vehicle.

A 26-year-old mother and her two boys, a five-year-old and an eight-year-old were transported to Bellevue Hospital. They are expected to be okay.

Police sources say the vehicle, a black Toyota, was traveling westbound on West 42nd Street when the driver disregarded the traffic signal and struck the three pedestrians.

The vehicle was last seen fleeing toward the West Side Highway.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

