Driver injured after being pinned against own car in Manhattan hit-and-run

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man is in critical but stable condition after being pinned against his trunk in a hit-and-run incident in Manhattan.

It happened at the intersection of Columbus Avenue and 93rd Street just after 9 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the victim stopped at a red light and got out of his car to open his trunk, with another car stopped behind him.

Then, a black BMW barreled into the second car, pushing it forward and pinning the victim, according to authorities.

The BMW fled the scene and the victim is in the hospital.

The NYPD is still searching for the driver of the BMW.

Related topics:
new york citymanhattanupper west sidecar crashhit and runpedestrian strucknypdpedestrian injureddriver
