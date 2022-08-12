Man struck by hit-and-run bicyclist while crossing Manhattan intersection

Police say a 44-year-old man was crossing 8th Avenue on West 22nd Street in Chelsea when he was struck by a bicyclist around 7 p.m.

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was severely injured after being struck by a hit-and-run bicyclist in Manhattan Wednesday.

Police say a 44-year-old man was crossing 8th Avenue on West 22nd Street in Chelsea when he was struck by a bicyclist around 7 p.m.

The bicyclist was part of a larger group bike group riding together at the time of the incident.

ALSO READ | Illegal pool with 60 tons of water discovered on rooftop in Williamsburg

The biker struck the pedestrian and then fled from the scene.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital with a head injury. He's listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.