Man in critical condition after Queens hit and run

FOREST HILLS, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for a driver in Queens who hit a man and left the scene.
It happened at 71st Avenue and Metropolitan Avenue in Forest Hills.
Police say a gray utility van hit a pedestrian around 7 p.m. Sunday.
Medics rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital where he remains in critical condition.
An investigation is underway.
MORE NEWS | New York City correction officers charged after attempted suicide at Rikers
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.