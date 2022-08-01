Man in critical condition after Queens hit and run

FOREST HILLS, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for a driver in Queens who hit a man and left the scene.

It happened at 71st Avenue and Metropolitan Avenue in Forest Hills.

Police say a gray utility van hit a pedestrian around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Medics rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

An investigation is underway.

