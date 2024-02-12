Man jumps on to car's hood in Queens hit-and-run

SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run in Queens.

The victim jumped onto the hood of a Nissan Pathfinder at 184-26 S. Conduit Avenue in Springfield Gardens and started punching the windshield.

Witnesses say the driver hit the brakes and the victim rolled off, smashing his head on the pavement. The driver then took off.

Neighbors say another driver shielded the victim.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was taken to Jacobi Hospital in serious condition.

