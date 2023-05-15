Hospital worker under fire after viral confrontation over Citi Bike

A New York City hospital worker is under fire for a viral video that shows her arguing with a group of teens over a Citi Bike.

KIPS BAY, Manhattan (WABC) -- A white New York City hospital employee is under fire after a viral video that shows her arguing with young black men over a Citi Bike.

The incident unfolded over the weekend in the Kips Bay section of Manhattan.

A video of the encounter was posted to Twitter on Saturday, amassing over 34 million views, and it starts with the woman repeatedly yelling "help me," but it's unclear why.

At one point, she snatches one of the young men's cell phones and says, "You're hurting my fetus, my unborn child."

She eventually steps away.

Jack Kelly, a neighbor and good friend of the woman, told Eyewitness News that the entire ordeal is out of her character.

"I think they're blowing this out of proportion," shared Kelly. "But at the same time, she should've just stepped off that bike and left them. But as far as prejudice or anything, no."

He also said she is pregnant.

Many say the incident is reminiscent of the Central Park encounter between a bird watcher and woman walking her back in 2020.

Tomi Onabanjo, a resident of the neighborhood, called the chain of events outright dangerous.

"It kind of shows the entitlement of, 'Oh, I need to have this right now,'" said Onabanjo.

Eyewitness News attempted to reach out to the woman in the video, but have not heard back.

NYC Health + Hospital at Bellevue is reviewing the matter, and issued a statement, saying that it was aware of the viral incident involving one of its employees.

"Do you really want that kind of person if you're coming in hurt," asked Harry Dwoskin, a resident of the Kips Bay neighborhood. "I think it's just a bad look."

The NYPD says there were no 911 calls made, and there is no report on file.

