22-year-old from New Jersey among 2 found dead from overdose in NYC hotel

MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan -- A 22-year-old woman from New Jersey is one of two people found dead on Saturday from a drug overdose at a New York City hotel.

Police say she and a 23-year-old man from Canada were discovered unresponsive in a room at the Hyatt above Grand Central Terminal around noon.

A third person was revived with Narcan.

Detectives say the group had been to a club.

There are no details yet on how the trio was discovered in the room.

