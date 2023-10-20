New York City hits all-time high in total jobs, recovers 1M lost during pandemic

Mayor Eric Adams announced New York City now has more jobs in its history. Janice Yu has the latest.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City is at an all-time high when it comes to job numbers and officials say nearly all the jobs lost during the pandemic have been recovered.

Mayor Eric Adams said there are now more jobs than in the city's history -- just about 4.7 million.

That includes about a million jobs added since the COVID-19 pandemic as the city has regained all of the private sector jobs that were lost.

Adams says the city wasn't expecting to reach this number until 2025.

The mayor lauded the accomplishments resulting from what he calls smart investments in things like workforce and talent development.

He also credited the various agencies working together -- whether it's small businesses, city agencies or larger corporations.

"No one wanted to do business in New York because the agencies were not focused on how we can be business friendly and we changed some of the basic rules so people can navigate government in an easier way to open business here," Adams said. "We infused technology into our city to make sure that we can function as a better city and we found efficiencies even in the most difficult time."

Adams says these numbers and accomplishments are something to celebrate, but he says the goal now is to make sure these opportunities are shared equally by all New Yorkers.

