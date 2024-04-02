New York City launching Open Streets season with largest-ever car-free Earth Day celebration

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The rain on Tuesday didn't stop the New York City Department of Transportation from kicking off its Earth Day announcement.

This year's 54th anniversary will be celebrated on April 20 with seven signature car-free streets.

Those streets will be closed off to vehicles to promote a day without cars.

It will take place in the seven set locations and there will be 46 community-organized events featuring activities to encourage sustainability and living healthier.

This year's Open Streets: Car-Free Earth Day, sponsored by WABC, will include 53 car-free streets and plazas across the five boroughs -- up from 30 locations as part of 2023's event.

NYC DOT will also be extending car-free operations by one hour, with car-free streets running from 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

"Open Streets: Car-Free Earth Day encourages New Yorkers to leave their vehicles at home and appreciate our streets as shared open spaces for all," said NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez. "As part of the city's largest-ever Car-Free Earth Day celebration, will be hosting programming, music, and other activities at dozens of car-free streets around New York City. And new, temporary public art will help us remember: We only have one planet -- and we must all do our part to reduce our carbon footprint and respect our environment."

Through the support of Lyft, on Open Streets: Car-Free Earth Day, Citi Bike will offer unlimited 30-minute rides on a classic Citi Bike for 24 hours. Riders can take advantage of the offer by using the promo code CARFREE24 in the Citi Bike app.

