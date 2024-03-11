Possible fallout for firefighters who booed Letitia James at graduation ceremony

There may be fallout for firefighters who booed Letitia James.

The FDNY confirms it is trying to figure out who jeered the attorney general during a graduation ceremony earlier this week. Many in the crowd also shouted 'Trump' as she spoke.

The FDNY issued a statement saying,

'Nobody is hunting anyone down. We're looking into those who clearly broke department regulations. It has nothing to do with politics, it's about professionalism at an official event held in a house of worship.'

ALSO READ | Man accused of squatting in Queens home faces judge, promises 'revelation' in case

7 On Your Side Investigative reporter Dan Krauth has the story.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.