NYC libraries to remain open on Saturdays for partial weekend service

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City libraries will remain open on Saturdays.

Mayor Eric Adams says money will be there for partial weekend service when he unveils his 2025 budget this week.

Libraries in the city have already closed their doors on Sundays in response to the mayor's order for across-the-board budget cuts due to a massive gap.

Mayor Adams admits that further cuts could hurt and that deeper library budget cuts would have meant five-day service or shorter hours of operation for a system he calls a vital lifeline.

