Man kicked onto platform, woman punched in violent weekend on the subway

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being pushed onto a subway platform at Penn Station.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday at the A/C/E line at Penn Station. Police say the 64-year-old victim was on his phone waiting for the train when an unknown man approached him and kicked him in the back, causing him to fall on the tracks.

The man was then helped back onto the platform. He suffered a right knee and back injury and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene. He is described as a man in his thirties, wearing all black. It is unclear if he knew the victim.

A few hours later on 168th Street, a 17-year-old woman got into a verbal dispute with an unknown woman and was punched multiple times. The attack took place on the mezzanine level of the A/C line. An 18-year-old man who the victim was with attempted to break up the fight when his cell phone was dropped onto the ground. The suspect picked up his cell phone and fled the scene toward 169th Street. The suspect is described as a female wearing all black with white sneakers and a nose piercing. The victim was taken by EMS to New York Presbyterian in stable condition.

Authorities are also looking for another man who they say stuck his hands down a sleeping passenger's pants.

It is hard to keep track of all the attacks -- statistics show violence in the subway system is rising. According to officials, in January and February of 2024, major crimes on subways jumped 13.2 percent. By the end of February last year, there were 310 attacks on the trains -- compared to this year at 351.

On Friday, anti-gay slurs were hurled at a 27-year-old male rider before he was slashed.

Passengers are not the only victims. Last Thursday, a 59-year-old subway conductor was slashed in the neck as he pulled into the Rockaway Ave station during the overnight hours. He received 34 stitches.

So far, no arrests have been made in any of the attacks.

