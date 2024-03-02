Police searching for suspect after man slashed in the hand on A train at 14th Street in Manhattan

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man is in stable condition after being slashed on a subway train on Friday night.

The attack happened around 11 p.m. after the man got on a northbound A train at 14th Street.

The NYPD says there was a verbal dispute before the suspect pulled out a knife. The 27-year-old victim put his hand up to block the attack and was slashed in the left hand.

The victim got off the train at 34th Street Penn Station and notified police of the assault. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital.

Police say the victim and the suspect are strangers, and it is unclear what the dispute was about.

The suspect is described as a male in his 20s or 30s with a dark complexion.

The attack comes at the heel of two other recent subway attacks.

On Friday afternoon, a 60-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen on a southbound No. 4 train at 167th Street in the Bronx.

Earlier in the week, a subway conductor was slashed in the neck after sticking his head out of a train at a Brooklyn subway station on Thursday morning. The conductor needed 34 stitches to close up his wound.

