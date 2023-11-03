Brittany Bell lays out the route that runners will follow during the NYC Marathon

2023 TCS New York City Marathon course map through the 5 boroughs

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York City Marathon draws 50,000 runners who take on a difficult 26.2-mile course through the five boroughs.

The journey kicks off with a cannon blast on Staten Island but racers won't be here long.

The first mile takes runners across the majestic Verrazzano-Narrows bridge, where they confront the marathon's steepest incline.

Once they reach Brooklyn, runners are just setting their pace along Fourth and Bedford Avenues.

Neighborhoods converge at one of the marathon's liveliest spots around mile 8 and Barclays Center.

Racers are halfway to hugs and high-fives as they reach the midpoint on Pulaski Bridge.

They enter Queens with a beautiful view of Manhattan in their sights.

Two and a half miles later, it's from the quiet of the Queensboro Bridge to the thunderous roars of the Manhattan crowds for the first time.

Between miles 19 and 20 is when many are known to hit "the wall." Crowds gives runners the jolt they need as they head north into the Bronx.

Racers navigate a few quick turns, leading them back into Manhattan.

With four miles to go, they're greeted by the Harlem community at Marcus Garvey Park.

They'll need another surge of energy to make it through the last part of the race, down 5th Avenue into Central Park and then one final push to the finish line.

Discover more coverage of the 2023 TCS NYC Marathon here and tune in Sunday starting at 7:00 a.m. on Channel 7 for coverage of the race.

