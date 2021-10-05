NYC mayoral race heats up with 4 weeks to go until Election Day

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11084600" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Brian Laundrie's sister, Cassie, spoke out exclusively to ABC News in the wake of her brother's disappearance.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The mayoral election for New York City is four weeks away and on Tuesday, the two main candidates went at each other.Democratic candidate Eric Adams launched his first TV ad of the fall on Tuesday.He also unloaded on Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa and called him, basically, a joke of a candidate."I'm just not going to be part of Curtis Sliwa's antics," Adams said. "I'm not doing a good job of properly articulating that he's just not someone we should be taking serious during this time. These are challenging times facing New York."Sliwa is also on TV but he's had a propensity in the campaign to do some unusual things.On Tuesday he showed up outside Andrew Yang's book signing to tout Yang's number one issue: a guaranteed basic income for all."I'm showing support for Andrew Yang, for all of the Yang supporters, the Yang Gang that I've had conversations with-especially about UBI, Universal Basic Income," Sliwa said. "It's not anything you would think a Republican at all would consider."On Tuesday, Adams pushed his number one issue -- fighting crime even though crime numbers have dropped lately.Murders are down in the city 9% and shootings have dropped 31%.There really hasn't been much publicity in the mayor's race-and that's bad news for Sliwa-Election Day is just a month away and Democrats outnumber Republicans in the city by about seven to one.----------