NYC Primary: Voters head to the polls with all eyes on mayoral race

Polls across New York City open at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.
The mayoral candidates are voting - and greeting voters - this morning shortly after the polls open.
Eric Adams will be at PS 81 in Brooklyn, while Andrew Yang will be in Hell's Kitchen.
Kathryn Garcia will be in the Bronx, while Shaun Donovan will be out in Brooklyn to vote along with his sons.
Scott Stringer is expected to start the morning on the Upper West Side, while Ray McGuire will be on the Upper East Side.
And Maya Wiley will be at her home polling site in Brooklyn.
As Primary Day arrived, the frontrunners were sparring down to the wire.
Adams, who has been polling ahead of the pack, has been getting under the skin of Yang, who says he did not even rank Adams on his ballot.
That's after Adams accused Yang of blocking out Black voters in Yang's alliance with Kathryn Garcia.
The two have been campaigning together since the weekend, with Yang asking his voters to put Garcia as their second choice.
Garcia shared the stage with Yang but did not asking her voters to put him second.
Several of the candidates weighed in on the controversy Monday.
"They're saying that, 'We can't trust a person of color to be mayor of New York,'" said Adams.
"I am solely about making sure that every New Yorker's voice is heard and that everyone uses every one of their rank choices," said Garcia.
"I think our campaigning together speaks volumes about the kind of leadership that this city has been lacking for far too long," said Yang.
"Candidates deciding to run together is a legitimate way of deciding what their strategy is," said Wiley.
For his part, Mayor Bill de Blasio said two candidates who don't seem to agree on much have teamed up for their own political needs.
Whatever the case, all the candidates will get a chance to stew in their anger towards each other.
Election officials say because of ranked voting, it could be days at the earliest before we know who wins.
When will we know who wins NYC's mayoral primary?
New York City has instituted ranked choice voting for Tuesday's primary vote to determine the candidates in the race for mayor. But how long will it take for the results to be tabulated? It might take until July.
Who are the leading candidates for mayor?
The leading Democrats are Eric Adams, Kathryn Garcia, Andrew Yang, Maya Wiley, Shaun Donovan, Raymond McGuire, Dianne Morales and Scott Stringer.
The two leading Republicans are Fernando Mateo and Curtis Sliwa.
Most recent polls have suggested that Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is the favorite, getting ranked first by a little less than a quarter of likely voters. Other top contenders include civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley, former city sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, who have been polling between 6 and 12 points behind.
What is ranked choice voting?
The concept is relatively simple: voters can rank up to five candidates in order of preference, instead of casting a vote for just one. You can mark a first choice candidate, second choice candidate, and so on up to your fifth choice candidate. If you prefer, you can still vote for just one candidate.
It's designed for those times you voted and thought: "I like more than one candidate on this ballot." Or maybe you concluded: "I really like Candidate A but I don't think he can win, so I'm going to vote for Candidate B because I think that person can beat Candidate C in the general election."
What other races are on the ballot?
New York City is also using the system in primaries for other municipal offices including city comptroller, borough president, and City Council. There is also a Democratic primary for Manhattan district attorney, but that race will not be decided by ranked choice voting since it is a state office, not a city office.
