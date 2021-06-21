Ranked Choice Voting: When will we know who wins NYC's mayoral primary? Maybe not until July

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City has instituted ranked choice voting for Tuesday's primary vote to determine the candidates in the race for mayor. But how long will it take for the results to be tabulated?It is one of the most high-profile tests yet for a system gaining use in pockets across the U.S., based on the premise that democracy works better if people aren't forced to make an all-or-nothing choice with their vote.Rather than pick just one candidate, voters get to rank several in order of preference. Even if a voter's top choice doesn't have enough support to win, their rankings of other candidates still play a role in determining the victor.But the system is more complex than a traditional election, making it tough to forecast a winner. It also takes longer to get results.In New York City's version, voters get to rank up to five candidates, from first to last, on their ballot.If one candidate is the first choice of a majority of voters - more than 50% - that person wins the race outright, just like in a traditional election.If nobody hits that threshold, ranked choice analysis kicks in.Vote tabulation is done in rounds, and in each round, the candidate in last place is eliminated.Votes cast ranking that candidate first are then redistributed to those voters' second choices.The process repeats until there are only two candidates left, and the one with the most votes wins.There are 13 candidates on the ballot in New York City's Democratic mayoral primary, while only two candidates on the Republican side make ranked choice a nonfactor.All rounds of counting are done by computer in a process that takes very little time, but absentee ballots complicate things.Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, all people in New York are being allowed to vote by mail.Mail ballots can be cast through Tuesday and could take several days to arrive, and a complete ranked choice analysis can't be done until those ballots are included.After polls close at 9 p.m. Tuesday, New York City's Board of Elections plans to release data on where the vote count stands based only on people's first choices, and only for votes cast in person.A week later, on June 29, it will run its first ranked choice analysis, using only votes cast in person. Results will be posted on the board's website.They will show who the winner and runner-up would be if no votes had been cast by mail.A week after that, on July 6, the board will do another round of ranked choice analysis that includes all of the absentee ballots processed as of that date.If there are still uncounted or disputed ballots, the process will be run yet again on July 13, and every subsequent Tuesday until a winner can be declared.(The Associated Press contributed to this report)----------