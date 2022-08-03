2 arrests in shooting of McDonald's worker over French fries

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police have made two arrests in connection with the shooting of a McDonald's worker in a dispute over French fries.

20-year-old Michael Morgan of 1615 Fulton Street in Brooklyn is charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

18-year-old Camellia Dunlap of 390 Nostrand Avenue is charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, a loaded firearm.

Police say Dunlap handed a 9mm handgun to Morgan who then opened fire.

The incident unfolded around 7 p.m. Monday inside a McDonald's restaurant in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Officials say Morgan's mother was at the restaurant and complained to the victim, a 23-year-old man who was working behind the counter, that her French fries were cold.

The argument escalated, and the woman called Morgan, who police say went to the restaurant to confront the worker and ended up shooting him outside.

He remains in extremely critical condition at Brookdale University Hospital.

Morgan has 13 prior arrests.

The shooting is the latest in a number of recent incidents of violence against fast food restaurant workers.

In May, a McDonald's worker was stabbed multiple times defending other employees from an unruly customer in East Harlem.

And in January, 19-year-old Kristal Bayron-Nieves was fatally shot during an armed robbery inside a Burger King in East Harlem.

MORE NEWS | NYPD officers responding to robbery involved in shootout in Chelsea

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.