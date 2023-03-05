1 dead, police officers among injured in Manhattan hazmat situation

MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan (WABC) -- One woman is dead and three people, including two police officers, were hurt in a suspicious hazmat situation in Manhattan.

Police say the woman was found unresponsive in a car near the end of East 56th Street.

It appears the other three people were injured by chemicals.

There is no information at this point on their conditions.

