1 dead, police officers among injured in Manhattan hazmat situation

MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan (WABC) -- One woman is dead and three people, including two police officers, were hurt in a suspicious hazmat situation in Manhattan.
Police say the woman was found unresponsive in a car near the end of East 56th Street.
It appears the other three people were injured by chemicals.
There is no information at this point on their conditions.
ALSO READ | Little Italy cheese shop closes its doors after 130 years; announces New Jersey store
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.