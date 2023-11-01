Man shot in shoulder in Midtown, Manhattan; police searching for gunman

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a shooting in a very busy part of Midtown, Manhattan Tuesday night.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on 44th Street and 8th Avenue in Hell's Kitchen.

Police say a man was shot in the shoulder.

He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital. There's no word yet on his condition.

Police are searching for the gunman.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

