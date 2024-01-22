3-month-old girl dies at Queens migrant shelter after suffering cardiac arrest

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- A three-month-old girl has died after she suffered a cardiac arrest at a migrant shelter.

Police say the infant was housed at the Queens County Inn and Suites in Long Island City.

Medics rushed her to the hospital where doctors pronounced her dead.

Members of the Queens District Attorney's office were at the shelter Sunday night to investigate.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

