More migrants arrive by bus in NJ, take transit into NYC to avoid Mayor Adams' executive order

Janice Yu reports on the migrant buses arriving in NJ to transit stations and what it means for NYC.

Janice Yu reports on the migrant buses arriving in NJ to transit stations and what it means for NYC.

Janice Yu reports on the migrant buses arriving in NJ to transit stations and what it means for NYC.

Janice Yu reports on the migrant buses arriving in NJ to transit stations and what it means for NYC.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- At least 13 buses have dropped off migrants in New Jersey and then they are boarding buses and trains to New York City.

The buses from Texas and Louisiana have arrived at several train stations in Secaucus, Fanwood, Edison, and Trenton.

This is being done apparently to avoid Mayor Eric Adams' new executive order that limits when buses can arrive at the Port Authority.

Some 450 migrants have been dropped off recently.

Michael Gonnelli, Mayor of Secaucus, said in a statement perhaps the boundaries put in place by New York City are too stringent and causing unintended consequences.

The Mayor of Edison, Sam Joshi, says he'll take steps to keep the migrants out of Edison. He's instructed law enforcement to charter a bus to transport them back to the US-Mexico border.

"The solution for me as the mayor of Edison is not to pawn it off to another mayor," Joshi said.

"At the end of the day they're desperate people who need help and we want to do the right thing and be helpful," said Steve Fulop, Jersey City mayor.

Governor Phil Murphy released a statement that said, "New Jersey is primarily being used as a transit point for these families - all or nearly all of them continued with their travels en route to their final destination of New York City. We are closely coordinating with our federal and local partners on this matter, including our colleagues across the Hudson."

Mayor Adams says he's encouraged other cities and counties to pass similar executive orders.

ALSO READ | Rally held for Long Island teacher who says he was fired for being gay

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.