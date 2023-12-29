More migrant buses arrive in NYC despite Mayor Adam's executive order

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Less than 48 hours after Mayor Eric Adams signed an executive order to regulate arrivals of buses carrying migrants to New York City, more buses rolled into Port Authority early Friday morning.
Three buses of asylum seekers pulled in around 4 a.m. despite that order taking effect overnight.
The city is now requiring more than a day's notice for buses dropping off asylum seekers at the Port Authority Bus Terminal, and arrivals can only occur on weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and noon.
City officials have yet to respond to the latest arrival.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.