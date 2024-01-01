Migrants arrive by bus in NJ, take transit into NYC to avoid Mayor's executive order

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Buses from Texas and Louisiana began dropping off asylum seekers at several NJ Transit stations in New Jersey. It's apparently to avoid New York City Mayor Eric Adams' new restrictions on when they can arrive at Port Authority Bus Terminal.

Approximately 10 buses from Texas and one from Louisiana, carrying about 397 migrants, arrived at stations in Secaucus, Fanwood, Edison and Trenton in the last two days, according to a social media post from Jersey City.

Four of the buses dropped asylum seekers at the Secaucus Junction station. "It seems quite clear the bus operators are finding a way to thwart the requirements of the executive order by dropping migrants at the train station in Secaucus and having them continue to their final destination," Secaucus Mayor Michael Gonnelli said in a statement posted online.

The asylum seekers are believed to have taken NJ Transit to New York City after being dropped off.

Jersey City said in its post that it awaits "some guidance from the Governor here on next steps as busses continue."

According to Mayor Adams' order, buses can only arrive on weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and noon after giving a 32-hour notice to the city prior to arrival.

Failure to uphold the order would result in a class B misdemeanor, possible fines, lawsuit and even buses impounded.

So far, Port Authority officers have taken no law enforcement action.

Adams joined the mayors of Chicago and Denver on CNN on Friday morning.

The mayor's office said the executive action was needed after four buses arrived without notice overnight Wednesday, and last week, Adams said 14 buses arrived in the middle of the night.

