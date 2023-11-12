23 families with children are expected to be housed in the facility beginning Sunday.

First migrant families to move into Floyd Bennett Field shelter in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams' administration plans to start occupying Brooklyn's Floyd Bennett Field as early as Sunday with migrant families.

A total of 23 families with children are expected to be housed at the facility.

Last month, the city opened the massive relief shelter with plans to house 500 families.

However, those plans were postponed due to discussions with homeless advocates about the setup.

Mayor Adams has previously stated that the site is safe, however local leaders have expressed safety concerns.

Earlier this month, Citizens' Committee for Children of New York, New Destiny Housing and Enterprise Community Partners issued a statement on behalf of the Family Homelessness Coalition in response to the conditions at the shelter.

"Any facility housing families with children must provide sufficient bathroom access, privacy, safety, and protection from the elements," it read. "We strongly condemn the City's decision to house families in this facility, and we call on the Adams administration to take immediate action to ensure these children have a safe and decent place to stay."

Safety concerns was what led to a migrant shelter on Staten Island to be vacated last month.

