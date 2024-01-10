Migrants return to Floyd Bennett Field after sleeping on school floor during storm

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Migrant families returned to Floyd Bennett Field early Wednesday after being temporarily relocated to a high school during the high winds of the winter storm.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams visited James Madison High School in Brooklyn Tuesday night and viewed the asylum seeker families sleeping in the auditorium and gym.

In pictures posted on social media, there do not appear to be cots. Instead, the migrant families are sleeping in auditorium chairs, in folding chairs, or on the floor with blankets.

The city said the winds at Floyd Bennett Field had subsided by 1:10 a.m.

By 4:30 a.m., "our temporary relocation of Floyd Bennett Field HERRC guests to James Madison High School was completed and all guests safely returned to Floyd Bennett Field HERRC."

The decision had already been made to operate the high school remotely Wednesday, but the move has drawn backlash from some parents and politicians.

Republican Assemblyman Michael Novakhov is holding an "emergency rally" outside the school on the "decision to prioritize migrants over the our communities, budget, safety and even the education of our children" ater Wednesday morning.

