NYC asylum seekers battle frigid temperatures standing in lines for ID cards, hospital care and more

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Asylum seekers once again waited in the cold overnight in Boerum Hill, Brooklyn for the city-issued identification IDNYC card, which they believe is a necessary step to obtaining legal employment, as well as to receive city services like public hospital care.

This, despite the fact that the IDNYC card is actually not needed to obtain legal employment.

Video from early Thursday morning showed asylum seekers at Dean Street and Third Avenue in Boerum Hill and outside the federal building at 26 Federal Plaza in Lower Manhattan.

Appointments to apply for the IDNYC card book up immediately, but the office on Third Avenue in the Boerum Hill takes some walk-ins, so asylum seekers have taken to lining up for spots.

The city is discouraging waiting outside, especially during the cold snap, and stressing the IDNYC card does not facilitate employment.

"IDNYC does not provide work authorization and does not impact immigration status," Department of Social Services spokesperson Neha Sharma said. "We continue to work to address any misconception around this."

The city issued 50% more IDNYC cards in 2023 than in 2022.

Meanwhile, in front of the federal building in Lower Manhattan, asylum seekers wait every morning for immigration hearings, a reality that has occurred since the start of the current immigration crisis.

In other developments this week, New York City started imposing a curfew Tuesday on 1,900 migrants staying at four centers.

The centers are located in Queens, Manhattan, and Brooklyn. Migrants will need to be there between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The change came after residents of neighboring communities complained of panhandling by asylum seekers.

