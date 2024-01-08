Migrant families set to be evicted from NYC shelters if stay exceeds 60 days

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- New York City is set to begin the process of evicting migrant families from city-run shelters if they've been living there for more than 60 days.

The evictions on Tuesday will affect some 4,000 families. Single asylum-seeking adults have 30 days. A rally is set to be held Monday against the evictions.

The city put the 30 and 60-day limits in place to free up shelter space.

But some critics say it's only causing more chaos, and on top of it, buses of migrants from Texas continue to arrive.

Last week, Mayor Eric Adams announced a lawsuit against the 17 charter bus companies that have been transporting migrants to New York City.

It argues the companies are breaking New York law and should foot the bill for their care.

Governor Kathy Hochul says she'll consider showing the court her support for the lawsuit by filing an amicus brief.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says the lawsuit is baseless. He said on Fox News that Adams should sue the Biden administration instead.

"The lawsuit by the mayor violates the United States constitutions in several respects," Abbott said. "And the mayor is going to lose and lose badly."

"Governor Abbott's continued use of migrants as political pawns is not only chaotic and inhumane but makes clear he puts politics over people," Adams said.

Meantime, thousands of migrants continue to arrive weekly. Some buses have been arriving at NJ Transit stations to skirt the NYC executive order that restricts when buses can arrived at the Port Authority.

