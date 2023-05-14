Mother murdered in Brooklyn apartment worked for Department of Homeless Services

The woman, identified as Theresa Gregg, 37, was found with puncture wounds on her body in the bedroom of her apartment on Bedford Avenue in Williamsburg.

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A mother who was murdered in her home in Brooklyn worked for the Department of Homeless Services.

The victim, Theresa Gregg was found in a bedroom at her apartment in Williamsburg on Saturday with puncture wounds on her body - including her neck.

The Department of Homeless Services released a statement saying,

"This is an absolutely heartbreaking tragedy and our deepest condolences go out to officer Theresa Gregg's family, friends, colleagues and close ones. We are ever grateful for Officer Gregg's invaluable contributions and tireless dedication to serving and supporting vulnerable New Yorkers and ensuring a safe environment for them."

The statement went on to read. "This is a tremendous loss for the agency and our city. We stand ready to support Officer Gregg's family during this difficult time every which way we can."

