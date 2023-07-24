  • Watch Now
8 injured after minivan crashes into MTA bus in the Bronx

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Monday, July 24, 2023 2:16AM
CROTONA, The Bronx (WABC) -- At least eight people were injured after a minivan crashed into an MTA bus, police say.

It happened Sunday just before 7:30 p.m. on East 180th Street and Crotona Parkway. Police say the minivan rear-ended the MTA bus, then the bus struck a four-door Nissan sedan. The minivan then caught on fire.

One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the minivan. A total of six people were injured inside the MTA bus and the sedan, suffering back and neck pain.

No criminality is suspected in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

