Officials investigate multi-vehicle crash involving MTA bus in Brooklyn; at least 14 injured

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Investigators are working to figure out what caused a crash in East New York between an MTA bus and five other cars.

Officials say that collision happened at the intersection of Essex Street and New Lots at around 8 p.m. Sunday.

At least 14 people were left hurt. Authorities say a 44-year-old woman was in one of the cars that were involved and was critically injured.

She was found unresponsive in her vehicle, police said. The other people who were injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, but their conditions are unknown.

On Sunday night, eyewitnesses say they spent time waiting for the bus, only to find it had been involved in a serious crash.

The MTA bus was towed away from the scene Monday morning, but the debris remains in the middle of this intersection.

People who live in the area say this intersection would be a lot safer if the stop signs were replaced with traffic lights.

Officials have not said how many passengers were on the bus. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

