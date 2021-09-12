Coronavirus Update NYC: Protest planned as 80k NYC municipal employees' set to return to work

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City municipal workers plan to protest Mayor Bill de Blasio's testing and vaccination requirements Sunday ahead of their scheduled return to work.More than 80,000 non-essential employees are scheduled to return to their workplaces on Monday.However, the city's largest public union wants that delayed until January.There's a weekly testing mandate for the unvaccinated that will come with a message that they should get the shots.DC 37, the city's largest public union, is calling on the city to develop a hybrid schedule."The only to get people vaccinated at this point is to use both incentives and strong mandates. And saying we're going to delay, delay, delay, is a formula for telling people they don't need to be vaccinated and that we're not going to fight back and serve people the way we need to. I'm not doing that," de Blasio told WNYC.The state has pushed back the return of its' employees to October 12.