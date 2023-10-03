Police searching for suspect in vicious, unprovoked murder in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Police are looking for a suspect in a vicious early morning murder in Brooklyn.

Ryan Carson, 32, was stabbed to death in front of his girlfriend, in what appeared to be a random, unprovoked attack. He was waiting at a bus stop when a man approached - apparently emotionally disturbed - asking Carson what he was looking at before repeatedly plunging a knife into his chest.

A large group of Carson's friends gathered at the park closest to his home, asking for the press to keep their distance.

Blair Homer, Carson's boss at the New York Public Interest Research Group, sharing a few thoughts through Zoom.

"It's incredibly tragic - a life full of promise is snuffed out - and the world is a worse place for it and we'll miss him dearly," Homer said.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

