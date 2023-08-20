Navy SEALs swim across Hudson River to raise money for September 11 victims

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- The New York City branch of the Navy Seal Foundation held its annual swim on Saturday.

More than 260 brave and athletic souls swam across the Hudson River from Liberty State Park to Lower Manhattan.

For an extra challenge, they stopped at the State of Liberty and Ellis Island to do push-ups and pull-ups.

The event honors victims of September 11, Extortion 17 chopper crash in Afghanistan and all service members.

