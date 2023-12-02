  • Watch Now
NYPD introduces 2024 Canine and Friends calendar

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Saturday, December 2, 2023 3:19AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As we approach 2024, the New York City Police Foundation is introducing the NYPD Canine and Friends calendar.

The 13-month calendar spans from January 2024 to January 2025 and features photos of the NYPD's four-legged partners in action.

The calendar is $35, and proceeds will benefit ongoing Police Foundation programs and initiatives.

Get a sneak peek at the calendar for 2024 Monday on Eyewitness News Mornings @ 10!

