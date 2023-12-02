NYPD introduces 2024 Canine and Friends calendar

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As we approach 2024, the New York City Police Foundation is introducing the NYPD Canine and Friends calendar.

The 13-month calendar spans from January 2024 to January 2025 and features photos of the NYPD's four-legged partners in action.

The calendar is $35, and proceeds will benefit ongoing Police Foundation programs and initiatives.

Get a sneak peek at the calendar for 2024 Monday on Eyewitness News Mornings @ 10!

