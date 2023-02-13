Prayer service held for Adeed Fayaz, NYPD officer killed while trying to buy car

A special prayer service was held on Sunday for the off-duty police officer killed while trying to buy a used car.

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A special prayer service was held on Sunday for the off-duty police officer killed while trying to buy a used car.

Relatives and friends of Adeed Fayaz gathered at a mosque in Coney Island to honor him.

His father spoke to Eyewitness News through a translator.

"I wish this violence would stop, gun violence would stop and nobody would have to go through what we are going through today," he said.

Fayaz was shot in the head a week ago Saturday and later succumbed to his injuries,

Randy Jones, 38, is charged with his murder.

