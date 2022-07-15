Society

'Number one thing I smell right now is pot': New York City mayor talks 311 odor complaints

'Seems like everyone is smoking a joint': Mayor talks odor complaints

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams addressed a report about 311 odor complaints Friday, saying he smells a lot of marijuana these days.

"The number one thing I smell right now is pot," he said. "It seems like everyone is smoking a joint now, you know. Everybody has a joint."

The mayor's odorous observation came in response to a question about outdoor odor complaints being at an all-time high.

"Maybe I have a New York nose," he said. "I'm not smelling filth."

Still, Adams said the majority of complaints are about idling vehicles, and that the city doesn't smell because of feces or other things.

"It is automobiles leading the way, car idling leading the way," he said. "But outside of cars idling, and we need to make sure we enforce the idling law, I think the city is getting cleaner."

