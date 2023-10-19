New York City unveils possible rules for future of outdoor dining

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City is unveiling its draft rules for the future of outdoor dining -- and as expected, fully enclosed dining structures, or street sheds, will not be allowed.

The rules will impact more than 13,000 restaurants across the five boroughs that are currently participating in the city's outdoor dining program.

Officials say the new program draws on lessons learned from the temporary outdoor dining program created during the COVID-19 pandemic which is credited for saving jobs but led to quality-of-life issues and complaints.

The rules state street dining cafés cannot be fully enclosed, must be accessible for disabled New Yorkers and meet certain dimension parameters, based on their location.

Roadbed structures will be no longer than 40 feet or wider than 8 feet.

Permitted restaurants will serve food in sidewalk seating year-round, and on city roads for eight months starting April 1 and lasting until Nov. 29, according to city's new law.

"Outdoor dining saved 100,000 jobs in New York City during the pandemic and gave the five boroughs something New Yorkers had been craving for a long time, and now, thanks to this program, it is here to stay," said Mayor Eric Adams. "Our vision for the program will be developed in close partnership with restaurant owners, diners, and communities, and I am confident it will be a win for our entire city. We are taking the lessons of the temporary pandemic-era program - what worked, what didn't, and what we can improve - and assemble the ingredients for the nation's largest and best outdoor dining program. This public engagement period will allow us to refine the recipe and deliver a delicious final product."

The proposed rules, created by the city DOT, will have a 30-day public comment and review period ahead of a public hearing.

