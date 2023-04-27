Demolition crews remove front wall from collapsed parking garage

Demolition continues following the deadly parking garage collapse that rocked Lower Manhattan last week.

A portion of the front wall was taken down Wednesday morning, all as crews continue to remove cars from the structure as the cleanup process carries on.

Workers say this will be a slow process to ensure the surrounding structures don't face significant damage.

The century old garage gave way without warning last week, not only crushing vehicles, but injuring garage workers and killing the manager, Willis Moore.

The controlled demolition of the garage could take up to 25 days, according to the contract signed by the private contractor -- although it could also be done sooner.

The deconstruction of the building is being coordinated with the building department's investigation.

