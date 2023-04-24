Pace University building next door to collapsed parking garage closes for spring semester

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Pace University will close its building next to the collapsed Lower Manhattan parking garage for the rest of the spring semester, amid fears that the buildings' shared wall could collapse.

The parting wall between 57 Ann Street and the Pace University building at 161 William Street must be shored up, slowing down the process.

The century old garage pancaked without warning last week, not only crushing vehicles, but injuring garage workers and killing the manager, Willis Moore.

Due to the disruptive demolition work now underway, Pace University notified its community that the building will remain closed through the end of the semester.

The school said it will make learning and working too challenging.

Classes scheduled in 161 William will be relocated and Pace said Academic Scheduling would out to faculty directly. Offices in the building will also be out of use.

School officials said another building, 33 Beekman, is safe, however five residential rooms on the south facade of the third floor and the rooms below have been taken offline for minor facade work as an extra precaution during the parking garage demolition.

