Reopen News: NYC Phase 2 reopening set to send around 300,000 back to work

Barbershops and salons will be reopening at 50% capacity by appointment-only (no walk-ins).
A lot of retail businesses had put boards up, especially in SoHo where we saw the rioting and looting a few weeks ago. Those are also expected to come down as they welcome back customers.
From Astoria to the Upper West Side and down to the West Village, tables are out as restaurants get ready to reopen to diners. It's a move to get businesses back to work and save those who have been struggling to survive.
The city has dropped regulations and agreed to close streets to make room for more tables in parking spaces through Labor Day. Sidewalk seating will be extended through October.
The city launched a website Friday for restaurants owners to register for outdoor seating, which helps cut through the red tape and gives instant approval.
