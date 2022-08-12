$5,000 reward offered after oystercatcher egg destroyed in Queens

Police are investigating the destruction of federally-protected oystercatcher and piping plover eggs and nests in Queens.

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- A $5,000 reward is being offered as police investigate the destruction of federally-protected bird eggs and nests in Queens.

Last month a smashed oystercatcher egg was found in Breezy Point.

Those birds are protected under the Federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is also offering a $5,000 reward in several other destruction incidents impacting oystercatchers and piping plovers across Queens and Long Island.

