$5,000 reward offered after oystercatcher egg destroyed in Queens

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- A $5,000 reward is being offered as police investigate the destruction of federally-protected bird eggs and nests in Queens.
Last month a smashed oystercatcher egg was found in Breezy Point.
Those birds are protected under the Federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is also offering a $5,000 reward in several other destruction incidents impacting oystercatchers and piping plovers across Queens and Long Island.
