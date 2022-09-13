NYC restaurant, Una Pizza Napoletana, shares top spot on ranking of world's best pizzerias

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There's no lack of pizza places here in the tri-state, and everyone has their favorite.

But there's one place on the Lower East Side that has just won the ultimate bragging rights.

Una Pizza Napoletana was just named not only one of the best slices in the country, it won the honor of best pizzeria in the world.

The ranking from 50 Top Pizza describes the shop's owner, Tony Mangieri, as a true pioneer of the Neapolitan style, praising his dough and use of fresh ingredients.

On Instagram, he called the ranking a huge honor.

In all, four new york pizzerias made the list along with one in Jersey City.

Here's the full list:

1 - I Masanielli - Francesco Martucci (Naples)

1 - Una Pizza Napoletana (New York)

3 - Peppe Pizzeria (Paris)

4 - 50 Kal (Naples)

5 - 10 Diego Vitagliano Pizzeria (Naples)

6 - I Tigli (San Bonifacio, Italy)

7 - Francesco & Salvatore Salvo (Naples)

8 - Seu Pizza Illuminati (Rome)

9 - La Notizia 94 (Naples)

10 - Tony's Pizza Napoletana (San Francisco)

11 - Ribalta NYC (New York)

12 - Fratelli Figurato (Madrid)

13 - 48h Pizza e Gnocchi Bar (Melbourne)

14 - Bottega (Beijing)

15 - 50 Kal London (London)

16 - The Pizza Bar on 38th (Tokyo)

17 - 180g Pizzeria Romana (Rome)

18 - Dry Milano (milan)

19 - Cambia-Menti di Ciccio Vitiello (Caserta, Italy)

20 - Bst (Copenhagen)

21 - Sartoria Panatieri (BArcelona)

22 - I Masanielli - Sas Martucci (Caserta, Italy)

23 - Pizzeria Peppe - Napoli sta' ca" (Tokyo)

24 - Le Grotticelle (Caggiano, Italy)

25 - Qvinto (Rome)

26 - Pepe in Grani (Caiazzo)

27 - Razza Pizza Artigianale (Jersey City, USA)

28 - 'O Munaciello (Miami)

29 - Carlo Sammarco Pizzeria 2.0 (Frattomaggiore, Italy)

30 - Spacca Napoli Pizzeria (Chicago)

31 - Song' E Napule (New York)

32 - Via Toledo Enopizzeria (Vienna)

33 - 'O Scugnizzo (Arezzo, Italy)

34 - Pizza Zul (Furth, Germany)

35 - La Piola Pizza (Brussels)

36 - La Leggenda Pizzeria (Miami)

37 - Pizzana (LA)

38 - Crosta (Milan)

39 - Kesté Fulton (New York)

40 - Pupillo Pura Pizza (Frosinione, Italy)

41 - Apogeo (Pietrasanta, Italy)

42 - La Cascina dei Sapori (Rezzato, Italy)

43 - Peppina (Bangkok)

44 - Patrick Ricci - Terra, Grani, Esplorazioni (San Mauro Torinese)

45 - Pizza Massilia (Bangkok)

46 - Pizzeria Panetteria Bosco (Templo Pausania)

47 - 400 Gradi (Lecce, Italy)

48 - Denis (Milan)

49 - Pizzeria Da Lioniello (Succivo)

50 - Ti Amo (Buenos Aires)

