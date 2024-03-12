New York City approves rule requiring pizzerias to cut smoke pollutants by 75%

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City officials have approved a controversial plan that requires pizzerias and bakeries to reduce their smoke pollutants.

The new rule will take effect on April 27, and will affect about 130 businesses.

It requires pizzerias and bakeries using wood and coal-fired stoves to install an emission control system to cut their smoke pollutants by 75%.

The rule covers ovens installed before May 2016.

Some restaurants say they have already spent more than half a million dollars for the new system.

