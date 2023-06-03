Pop-up shop in SoHo draws massive crowd, leading to 1 arrest

SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- A pop-up shop in SoHo drew a big enough crowd to warrant police presence on Saturday.

The NYPD made people clear Broome Street where SoHo Dry Cleaning was selling hoodies and sweatpants from the brand 'Denim Tears.'

One person was arrested.

People started gathering for the event two days ago. They were also given numbered tickets in order to make their purchases, but the system reportedly broke down.

The denim brand's popup was eventually canceled following the disruption.

ALSO READ | Billy Joel to end record-breaking residency at Madison Square Garden

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.