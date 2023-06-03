  • Full Story
Pop-up shop in SoHo draws massive crowd, leading to 1 arrest

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Saturday, June 3, 2023 8:07PM
SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- A pop-up shop in SoHo drew a big enough crowd to warrant police presence on Saturday.

The NYPD made people clear Broome Street where SoHo Dry Cleaning was selling hoodies and sweatpants from the brand 'Denim Tears.'

One person was arrested.

People started gathering for the event two days ago. They were also given numbered tickets in order to make their purchases, but the system reportedly broke down.

The denim brand's popup was eventually canceled following the disruption.

