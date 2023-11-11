Pro-Palestine protesters flood Midtown; Service from Grand Central limited

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Service at Grand Central was limited on Friday after pro-Palestine protesters flooded the streets.

The pro-Palestinian rally started at 5 p.m. Friday, with thousands marching through the streets.

LIRR and Metro-North service were also disrupted.

According to the MTA, Grand Central Terminal will remain closed until 11:45 p.m. Friday.

There is no word on if there are any arrests.

Roughly 1,500 protesters across New York City rallied in the streets on Thursday night to call for an end to the war in the Middle East.

The gathering came after students from several schools also walked out of class to call for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

The demonstration in Midtown, organized by pro-Palestinian groups, called for people to walk out of school or work for a citywide shutdown.

